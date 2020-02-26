Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in FOX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,022,000 after acquiring an additional 656,684 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 69,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

