Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Werner Enterprises worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,916. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

