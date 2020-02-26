Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Mack Cali Realty worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE:CLI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

