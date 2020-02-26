Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Invesco by 67.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,918,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,492,000 after buying an additional 59,556 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 101,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

