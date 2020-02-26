Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Trinity Industries worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $59,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 105,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,002 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

