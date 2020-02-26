Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,291 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Synaptics worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $71.26. 38,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,038. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.