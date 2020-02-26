Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

HOG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 11,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

