Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 104,870 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of WNS worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WNS by 110.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 103,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

