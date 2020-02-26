Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 156,625 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Athene worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 105,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

