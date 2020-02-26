Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,814 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of H & R Block worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in H & R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in H & R Block by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in H & R Block by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 216,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

