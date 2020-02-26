Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,982 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Renewable Energy Group worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 360,259 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 108,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Shares of REGI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

