Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,012 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Southside Bancshares worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

