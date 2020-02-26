Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,365 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,463,000 after acquiring an additional 215,833 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 239,190 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 200,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $909.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

