Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,088 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,251,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. JMP Securities cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

