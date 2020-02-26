Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,184 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Brinker International worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $9,888,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $9,421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $25,065,000.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. 8,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,272. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

