Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,334. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.