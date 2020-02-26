Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.10. 3,023,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,700. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

