Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,597,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

