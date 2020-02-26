Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 650,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,251,000 after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 99,526 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $476,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,011 shares of company stock worth $15,466,734 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,797. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

