Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.07. 42,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

