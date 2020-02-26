Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $3.99 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,616,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,790,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,024. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

