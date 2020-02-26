Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Waters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.70. 19,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,284. Waters Co. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.58. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.