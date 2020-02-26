Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 1,136 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.11. 1,434,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

