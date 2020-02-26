Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 968 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,255. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

