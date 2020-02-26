Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,375 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. 167,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.