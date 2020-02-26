Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,452 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.37. 133,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.55. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $166.07 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

