Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,836 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,926 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,269. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,110. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

