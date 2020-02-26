Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 3,305 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of CB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. 1,048,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,743. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $131.63 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

