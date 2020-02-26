Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 4,150 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,484. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

