Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 4,950 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $112.32. 106,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

