Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. 21,369,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.