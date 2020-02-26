Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,610,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.