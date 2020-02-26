PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $91.67 million and approximately $610,016.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,705.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.03572451 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001812 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00305069 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00803507 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002394 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

