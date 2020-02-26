Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

