Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 53.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 239,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

