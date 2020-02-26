Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the January 30th total of 153,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 131,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,821. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 124,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Profire Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 794,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

