Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. 98,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.