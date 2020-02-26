Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Reaches $28.85 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OOOBTC, BitForex and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.06146068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,656,421,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,238,165 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitForex, Huobi, HBUS, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

