Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,657 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,661,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,646. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

