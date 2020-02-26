Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $380,708.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Prometeus has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $380,708.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00008773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.02517671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00210747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00123709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

