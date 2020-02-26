Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 682,100 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the January 30th total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of PLX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 205,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,966. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

