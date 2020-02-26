Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ PVBC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 63,317 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

