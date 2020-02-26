ProximaX Reaches Market Cap of $4.93 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $600,328.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

