Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 74,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,144 shares of company stock worth $7,612,078 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PRU traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $83.06. 125,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

