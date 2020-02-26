Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,622.50 ($21.34).

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,749 ($23.01) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,323 ($17.40) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON:PRU traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,422.50 ($18.71). The company had a trading volume of 7,837,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,438.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,415.05. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.