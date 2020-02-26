Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Prudential Public by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 206,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 165,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prudential Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Prudential Public by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 107,801 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.