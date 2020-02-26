Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after buying an additional 378,227 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after buying an additional 418,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.