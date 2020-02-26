PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.03% of PulteGroup worth $107,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

