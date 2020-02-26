Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

PBYI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 345,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $488.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

