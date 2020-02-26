Pure (PUREX) Trading 49.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00933628 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000686 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.